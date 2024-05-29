PAP calls for credible polls in SA 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Chief Fortune Charumbira

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

THE president of the Pan African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has urged South Africans to hold their electoral processes in a free and credible manner.

South Africa holds its 7th general elections since the fall of apartheid in 1994, today.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Charumbira said: “As the people of the Republic of South Africa gear up to cast their votes in the 7th general election held under universal adult suffrage since the end of the apartheid era, the PAP conveys its best wishes for the holding of free, fair and credible elections on Wednesday May 29, 2024.

“The PAP recognises that periodic elections are a necessary and indispensable element of sustained efforts to protect the rights and interests of the governed. In that regard, the right of every person to participate in choosing the government of his or her country, is a crucial factor in the effective enjoyment by all of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Chief Charumbira said as PAP, they commend the South African Government, the respective political parties and the country’s citizens for exercising and actively promoting tolerance and respect for divergent political opinions and, in so doing, creating a conducive environment for the multiplicity of political parties to campaign without hindrance in the lead up to the elections.