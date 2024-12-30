Source: PAP calls for unity, dialogue in Moza -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Pan African Parliament Southern Caucus has expressed deep concern over the unfolding crisis in Mozambique, urging the southern African country’s citizens to unite and resolve the political impasse.

In a statement, chairperson of the Southern Caucus, Duduzile Zuma Sambudla, condemned the ongoing violence and called for inclusive, transparent mediation to guide the nation towards reconciliation, peace and stability.

She said there is need for leaders to rise above partisanship and prioritise the nation’s unity and democratic future.

“The Southern Caucus expresses its profound sadness and deep concern over the unfolding crisis in Mozambique.

“We grieve the tragic loss of life, with hundreds of individuals reported to have perished amid the unrest, and we are deeply troubled by the fear and instability that now cloud the future of this great nation,” Zuma Sambudla said.

“This moment of division threatens not only Mozambique’s progress, but also the hopes and dreams of its people. As your brothers and sisters in the southern African region, we stand with the people of Mozambique in solidarity, urging calm and collective resolve to navigate these trying time.”

She added: “The Southern Caucus unequivocally condemns violence and calls upon the people of Mozambique to exercise restraint, embrace calm and prioritise dialogue over discord.”

She urged all political parties, civil society and stakeholders in Mozambique to commit to an inclusive, transparent mediation process, that places the aspirations of the people at its core.

“Such a process must allow the people of Mozambique to choose impartial and trusted mediators who can guide the nation towards reconciliation, peace and stability,” Zuma Sambudla said.

“It is only through genuine and constructive dialogue that Mozambique can pave the way for solutions that reflect the collective will of its citizens.

“We emphasise that this is a crucial moment and the need for all leaders to rise above partisanship and prioritise the nation’s unity and democratic future.”

She also appealed to the Southern African Development Community and the African Union to support Mozambique in finding a mutually beneficial solution.

The caucus extended solidarity to the people of Mozambique, affirming their resilience and commitment to peace.

Mozambique is battling a civil unrest involving clashes between the army and civilians following the announcement that Frelimo’s candidate Daniel Chapo had won the October presidential elections with over 60% of the vote.