Source: ‘Parents turn blind eye to youth wayward behaviour’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE police have flagged parents for turning a blind eye to youth’s wayward behaviour resulting in school dropouts and increased criminal activity in Zimbabwe, NewsDay can report.

Addressing a police and churches collaboration campaign aimed at combating gender-based violence in Bulawayo, the officer commanding police in Bulawayo province, Commissioner Jasper Chizemo, said there was an increase in criminal activities involving young boys and girls.

He attributed the rise in criminal activity to the abuse of drugs and substances.

“We have seen an increase in criminality by boys and girls as young as 10 years and all this is blamed on the abuse of illicit drugs and substances, school dropouts are on the increase,” Chizemo said.

“In some instances, parents and guardians are turning a blind eye to the unpalatable behaviour of the children as they engage in criminal activities.”

Chizemo issued a stern warning to respected members of community enticing young men and women to engage in unlawful activities such as the infamous Vuzu parties which are commonplace in Bulawayo.

“It is with a lot of emphasis that the ZRP would want to send a stern warning to such individuals that we will stand tall in the fight against such crimes; we also implore this gathering to disseminate the message to the entire community that we are ready to deal with such offenders,” he said.

“The nation has roped in everyone in this fight and as police, we are the supply reduction pillar in the national task force and we are taking our the task seriously as you have witnessed the arrest of the Entumbane drug dealers.”

Latest statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency reveal that between July and September last year, Bulawayo recorded the highest crime rate in the country, standing at 2 506,1 crimes per 100 000 people, nearly double the national average of 1 356,6 per 100 000.