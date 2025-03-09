Source: Parking barons driving away customers | The Sunday Mail

Your Money, Your Call

Cresencia Marjorie Chiremba

FOR many motorists in Harare’s central business district (CBD), finding safe parking space has become a daily struggle.

Beyond the city council’s parking fees, drivers now contend with parking space barons who have taken over some streets.

These self-appointed enforcers demand payment for directing motorists to available parking spots.

Refusal to pay often results in verbal abuse, among other threats. Sometimes the vehicle is actually tampered with — talk of insignia being removed or tyres being deflated.

Imagine driving along George Silundika Avenue, close to First Street (near Herald House), during peak hours, hoping to find an open parking space for a quick errand.

Just as you spot an empty parking bay, a stern-looking individual approaches your car, gesturing you in.

He claims the spot and demands a dollar (United States) for identifying it before you or rather keeping it open for you.

Reluctantly, you pay, knowing that your vehicle’s safety could be compromised if you refuse.

This scenario is a daily occurrence on roads such as George Silundika Avenue and Nelson Mandela Avenue, going towards Sam Nujoma Street.

These “parking space barons” have established themselves as unofficial guardians of parking bays, operating with an entitlement that leaves motorists feeling helpless and frustrated.

One motorist, Aliceen Zengeya, at one point was on Nelson Mandela Avenue, searching for a parking spot.

When she found one, a man demanded payment.

She did not want trouble, so she paid.

But she then realised that she also had to pay the City Parking fee. This was certainly unfair, but she had no choice for obvious reasons. The presence of these parking space barons not only impose an additional financial burden on motorists but also fosters an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

A local business owner operating along George Silundika Avenue says he has witnessed numerous incidents involving these thugs. He considers this to be a “serious” problem requiring urgent attention from the authorities. Customers are now reportedly afraid of parking near his shop because of parking space barons.

The city council’s inability to address this issue has raised concerns about law enforcement in the CBD.

While the council is expected to maintain order and collect parking fees, it appears powerless to curb the activities of these illegal operators. This inaction has emboldened them. This situation has also contributed to an increase in crime within the CBD.

With more cash transactions occurring on the streets, opportunities for petty theft and robberies have arisen.

Businesses and commercial spaces are particularly vulnerable, as the barons deter customers by creating an unsafe environment.

Some motorists have resorted to using secure private car parks

However, the relatively high fees for private parking are unaffordable for many, leaving them no choice but to endure the unbearable conduct of the rogue space barons.

There is need for decisive action from the city council and relevant law-enforcement agencies. Community leaders and residents are urging the authorities to restore order.

They believe stricter enforcement of parking regulations and an increased municipal police presence could be a solution. In the meantime, motorists in the capital must remain vigilant, knowing that parking their car could become a stressful and costly ordeal.

