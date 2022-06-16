Parliament launches Caucus on Child Rights 

0

Source: Parliament launches Caucus on Child Rights | The Herald

Parliament launches Caucus on Child Rights

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament will today launch the Parliamentary Caucus on Children’s Rights.

The launch is being done in conjunction with various civil sector organisations that include the Southern Africa Parliament Support Trust, World Vision and the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children.

The Caucus will be chaired by Buhera Central legislator Dr Matthew Nyashanu.

Dr Nyashanu said the establishment of the Caucus is an indication of Parliament’s commitment to children’s rights.

Related posts:

  1. Bulawayo dominates provincial GDPs 
  2. Zimbabwe moves to ensure wheat supplies
  3. Pensioners take Ipec to court over 2008-09 pension losses 
  4. Matabeleland group petitions Parly over villagers’ displacements 
  5. Zimbabwe: Teachers’ union and government in deadlock over wages
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *