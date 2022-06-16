Parliament launches Caucus on Child Rights 

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament will today launch the Parliamentary Caucus on Children’s Rights.

The launch is being done in conjunction with various civil sector organisations that include the Southern Africa Parliament Support Trust, World Vision and the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children.

The Caucus will be chaired by Buhera Central legislator Dr Matthew Nyashanu.

Dr Nyashanu said the establishment of the Caucus is an indication of Parliament’s commitment to children’s rights.