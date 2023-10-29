Parliament of Zimbabwe Relocates to New Parliament Building

Press Statement

The Parliament of Zimbabwe wishes to inform all its valued stakeholders that it is relocating from the current building located in the Central Business District (CBD), to the new Parliament Building located in Mt. Hampden.

This historic relocation follows the successful handover of the New Parliament Building by the People’s Republic of China to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa, who subsequently handed it over to the Speaker of Parliament.

The New Parliament is a magnificent and imposing edifice that symbolizes the enduring cultural heritage, abiding values, hopes, aspirations and achievements of the Zimbabwean people.

The relocation process is expected to take approximately two weeks, beginning on Monday, 30th October 2023. In that regard, some services provided by the Parliament of Zimbabwe may be temporarily interrupted or delayed during this relocation process.

However, we will strive to ensure that critical services continue to be provided through our personnel stationed either at the CBD or the New Parliament Building offices.

We wish to apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused by the relocation and we appeal to all stakeholders and the general public to bear with us during this transitional process.

We remain committed to serving you better from our new premises.