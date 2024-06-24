Source: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 18/2024
[24th June 2024]
Open Meetings– Monday, Tuesday and Thursday This Week
“Open” means that a meeting will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend an open meeting are reminded that IDs will be required to gain entry to the New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th June at 10 am
Joint Portfolio Committees on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs
Oral evidence from Amnesty International on their report on statelessness, particularly the statelessness of descendants of migrants in Zimbabwe.
Venue: Committee Room 2, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th June at 11 am
Portfolio Committee: ICT and Courier Services
Oral evidence from Ministry of Information Communication Technology on issues raised in the 2023 Third and Fourth Quarter Budget Performance Report
Venue: Committee Room 3, First Floor, New Parliament Building
Monday 24th June at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs on the impact of strategies to curb the prevalence of gender-based violence and, the challenges being faced.
Venue: Committee Room 2, First Floor, New Parliament Building
Tuesday 25th June at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce
Oral evidence from the Border Efficiency Management Committee on the ease of doing business at Zimbabwe’s border posts.
Venue: Committee Room 7, Second Floor, New Parliament Building
Thursday 27th June at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Football Association [ZIFA], Zim Cricket and Zimbabwe Rugby Union on the state of sporting facilities in the country used by clubs registered with their associations.
Venue: Committee Room 15, Third Floor, New Parliament Building
