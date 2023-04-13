Source: Parly demands answers from Education ministry –Newsday Zimbabwe

Parliamentary Education Committee chairperson Torerai Moyo

PARLIAMENT has ordered the Primary and Secondary Education ministry to explain how it utilised its allocation in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Parliamentary Education Committee chairperson Torerai Moyo revealed this after Education ministry officials failed to fully explain how they used their allocation when they appeared before the House.

“There was nothing on the utilisation of the US$10 million Special Drawing Rights; I told them to bring the draft after the holiday,” Moyo told NewsDay.

In 2021, Zimbabwe received about US$1 billion SDR funds as part of IMF’s effort to prop up the Zimbabwean economy.

Government said part of the funding went to the manufacturing, health, education, agriculture and mining sectors.

The SDR are distributed according to each nation’s shareholding in the IMF.