Parly explodes over blocked Sadc Tribunal debate 

Mutare Central legislator Brian James posed a question to the leader of government business Ziyambi Ziyambi regarding government policy on the Sadc Tribunal.

A HEATED exchange erupted in Parliament as deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi blocked a debate on Zimbabwe’s stance on Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Tribunal.

The Sadc Tribunal was disbanded after Zimbabwe objected to its decision against the chaotic land reform programme at the turn of the millennium, which had been challenged by former commercial white farmers.

“My question is directed to the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. Can the minister highlight government policy regarding the Sadc Tribunal with the euphoria surrounding the impending Sadc summit to be held here?” James asked.

“Will the second republic take the opportunity to withdraw the country’s signature from the protocol that was signed in 2012 and 2014, which effectively denied some 400 million Sadc citizens their human rights to approach this epic course should they need.

“This will be a monumental act of righteousness and will enhance the credibility of Zimbabwe as a pillar within Sadc, promoting the Sadc Treaty principles.”

However, Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi claimed the query was not a question.

“My point of order is, that is not a question. He is addressing us about issues. Let him ask a question,” he objected.

James, however, asked Ziyambi to clarify government’s position on the Sadc Tribunal and whether Zimbabwe will withdraw its signature from the protocol.

“I think that withdrawing that signature will be a monumental act of righteousness to enhance the credibility of Zimbabwe and the Sadc Treaty principles of democracy, human rights and rule of law for the prosperity and development of us all,” he said.

However, Gezi instructed James to put the question in writing.

“That is a specific question and I advise you to put that in writing,” she said.

The ruling was, however, not taken lightly by members of the opposition, who objected to Gezi’s order.