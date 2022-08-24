Source: Parly lobbied over heart diseases – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

PARLIAMENT was yesterday implored to enact legislation that addresses the plight of children suffering from heart conditions.

Brave Little Heart executive director Tendai Moyo presented a petition when she appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health led by Tapera Saizi.

Moyo pleaded with the committee to compel government, through the Health and Child Care ministry, to equip public health facilities to offer paediatric heart surgical services.

“There is need to access technical and financial support to build the health systems and raise awareness on childhood cardiac diseases. The move will be expected to improve cardiovascular disease management for children in Zimbabwe,” Moyo said.

“Can the committee cause government to promote early diagnosis, mass screening and appropriate medical treatment to childhood heart disease individuals in the community. Capacitate hospitals and clinics with child-friendly infrastructure, equipment and human resources for an internationally recognised cardiac care facility.”

Congenital heart disease, one of the most common types of birth defects, is a general term for a range of defects that affect the normal way the heart works.

“Strategic tools for the monitoring, evaluation, treatment and care for even the most common critical childhood cardiac diseases are not available. We need your support for this event to create awareness and a platform to step up the response to early screening treatment and management,” Moyo said.

“Promote friendly childhood heart counselling and training sessions for caregivers and promote free access to medication for cardiac communities.”