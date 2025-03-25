Source: Parly must flex its muscles to halt TIMB chaos -Newsday Zimbabwe

The output will be a rebound from the 230,9 million kg recorded last year, which was lower than that of 2023 due to the El Nino-induced drought.

Zimbabwe is projecting an output of 280 million kilogrammes (kg) of tobacco this year buoyed by favourable rains.

According to the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, this year’s output had been projected to hit 300 million kg, generating US$5 billion through increased production, value addition and beneficiation.

While the target may have been missed, there is no doubt that the golden leaf is on a rebound after the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

The golden leaf is the second most exported commodity after gold, raking in US$1,3 billion last year.

Despite tobacco’s contribution to foreign currency generation, authorities don’t seem to care a hoot that all is not well at the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), dampening prospects for the growth of the sector.

There are reports of bad blood between the Agriculture ministry and the TIMB board. This has led to speculation that Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka may be forced fire the entire board led by business executive Patrick Devenish.

It is not only the discord between the ministry and the board that should worry stakeholders.

TIMB has been operating without a substantive chief executive officer since 2022.

This is a red flag more so at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is on a crusade to reform State-owned entities.

Since the exit of Meanwell Gudu in 2023, TIMB has not found a replacement. Gudu had been suspended a year earlier. Emmanuel Matsvaire has been holding fort in an acting capacity since then.

So bad is the situation at TIMB that board member Lieutenant General (Rtd) Engelbert Rugeje early this month told a parliamentary portfolio committee that Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka was blocking the appointment of a substantive chief executive at the State-owned enterprise.

Rugeje was giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, where TIMB directors were questioned about the delay in the appointment of CEO.

He said the continued failure to appoint a substantive head had created a toxic environment within the organisation.

“But we thought, as a committee that oversees our industry, you could assist in resolving this issue. The situation is far from ideal — there are numerous challenges,” he said.

“We are handicapped as a board without leadership. We need your assistance in ensuring we put proper structures in place and appoint the right candidates for these critical roles.”

We urge Parliament to summon Masuka to answer to allegations of interference at TIMB. He should use that opportunity to explain why TIMB has run for nearly three years without a substantive chief executive officer.

A weak regulator will not be able to enforce compliance among the players in the multi-billion-dollar tobacco industry.

How can the regulator fight side marketing when its foundation is shaky? Action needs to be taken immediately.