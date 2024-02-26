Source: Pastor in court for theft –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SELF-CONFESSED pastor on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya facing three counts of theft of trust property valued at US$9 300.

Albert Muremo (50) denied the allegations and was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

According to court papers, it is alleged that on January 12, at Amo-tech car sales located at corner Kaguvi Street and Robert Mugabe Way, the complainant Clifford Rundare wanted to buy a car and he approached Muremo.

It is reported that they agreed on the sale of a Toyota Voxy priced at US$1 250.

Rundare allegedly paid the accused person a deposit of US$700 with the outstanding balance to be paid in two weeks.

It is alleged that the complainant visited Muremo with the intention to pay the balance before two weeks had elapsed and discovered that the car was no longer on display.

Muremo became evasive and efforts to contact him were fruitless after he blocked the complainant on all forms of communication networks until he was set up and arrested.

On the other count, on June 9 last year, at Amo-tech Car Sales, Muremo was approached by a complainant who wanted her Isuzu KB 250 twin cab vehicle to be sold.

They agreed on a price of US$5 500 for the vehicle.

The court heard that Muremo allegedly violated the agreement with the complainant. He sold the truck as agreed but he converted the money to personal use.

Efforts to locate Muremo were fruitless as he had blocked the complainant on all communications platforms.

On the third count, on September 3 last year, Muremo sold to the complainant Tracy Chitsungo a Honda Fit vehicle for US$3 100 knowing that the documents for the motor vehicle were fraudulent.

In October the same year, the vehicle was impounded by ZRP Beatrice after it was reported as stolen property.

Following investigations, it was established that he gave the complainant a counterfeit registration book.

Due to this misrepresentation Chitsungo suffered a prejudice of US$3 100 and nothing was recovered.

Rufaro Chonzi represented the State.