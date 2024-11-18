‘Peace, stability crucial to Sadc development’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo

Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

The maintenance of peace and stability is crucial for the development of the Sadc region, Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Minister Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo said yesterday.

Ambassador Kombo, who chairs the Sadc Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, made the remarks while opening an extraordinary meeting of the MCO at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday.

The meeting was held ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of Sadc’s Heads of State and Government to be held on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in eastern DRC.

The conflict in the eastern DRC has resulted in the displacement of over 6,4 million people and the death of thousands more, especially women and girls.

“I reiterate my personal commitment and that of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in its totality to continue forging closer relations at bilateral, regional and international levels,” he said.

“As we all know, peace and security is a cornerstone of the integration and socio-economic development of our region and of our organisation. We need to remain steadfast in ensuring that it is preserved at all costs

“Our resolve to maintain a peaceful, stable and prosperous region will not wither and we shall work very closely to bring about more strength to peace and stability in our region.”

He also thanked the outgoing chairperson of the MCO and Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Haimbe Mulambo for his leadership during his term of office.

“Under your remarkable leadership, my dear brother, we have witnessed commendable milestones, including the successful deployment of the Sadc Mission (SAMI) in DRC since last December,” Ambassador Kombo said.

He said since assuming the chairmanship of the Sadc Troika in August, Tanzania has been working hard to promote adherence to the principles of democracy and good governance in the region as stipulated in the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

“In that endeavour, Tanzania has had an opportunity to lead the Sadc observers missions to the scheduled elections in the Republics of Mozambique, Botswana and Mauritius and currently the next following in Namibia.

“At this juncture, I wish to commend all these member states for successfully conducting their elections in accordance with their national legislations as well as revised Sadc principles and guidelines governing democratic relations,” he said.

In his remarks, Sadc executive secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, commended efforts being made to attain peace in DRC.

“Since the deployment of SAMI DRC in December of last year in support of the armed forces of the DRC and in collaboration with the DRC bilateral partners, the mission has made a significant impact in bringing relative peace and stability within its area of responsibility within North Kivu.

“SAMI DRC deployment remains a critical deterrent against hostile armed forces to safeguard DRC’s territorial integrity. I wish to express SADC’s appreciation to the member states that have contributed troops and resources to SAMI DRC,” he said.