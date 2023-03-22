Source: Pedestrian killed, two injured in hit and run crash | The Herald

Crime Reporter

A pedestrian was killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding kombi along High Glen Road in western Harare last Friday morning and police are now hunting down the driver who failed to stop and is still at large.

The incident occurred at Pamasimbi in Glen Norah C at around 5am and the kombi driver did not stop.

The deceased pedestrian was a 56-year-old man while the injured were a 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“An unknown motorist who was driving a commuter omnibus, registration number and make unknown, hit three pedestrians, a 49-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.

“The motorist did not stop after the accident. The victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where one of the victims, a 56-year-old male adult, was pronounced dead on admission.

The other two victims sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Harare Drive and Arcturus Road, Greendale, Harare last Thursday at around 5.45 am.

A motorist who was driving a rigid truck (registration number not captured) rammed into a Honda CRV vehicle which had four passengers on board.

As a result of the accident, two people were seriously injured and were referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the accident.

Failure to stop after an accident is considered a very serious crime and generally attracts a stiffer sentence than the actual motoring offence that caused the accident in the first place.

The argument for the stiff sentences is that saving the injured comes before assigning blame, and stopping and rendering assistance, which might mean taking the injured to hospital, can save lives.