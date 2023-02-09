Source: Pellet gun assailant appears in court –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man appeared in court yesterday facing a charge of “threatening” High Court judge Justice Emiliah Muchawa with a pellet gun last month.

Nation Musekiwa (34) of Goodhope in Westgate, who is on free bail, was represented by Dumisani Mthombeni when he appeared before magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing a charge of criminal nuisance.

Musekiwa, who initially pleaded guilty to the charges, changed his plea before Mashavakure. His trial has been postponed to March 8.

Allegations are that on January 31 this year, at around 1915 hours, the judge and her husband Pascal Ngwarai Muchawa were driving in their Land Rover Discovery 4 along Old Mazowe Road on their way home.

As they approached Tom Farm along Old Mazowe Road, they saw Musekiwa in his Honda Civic motor vehicle following behind and did not suspect anything.

As they were about to turn into Goodhope Road, they realised that Musekiwa was still following them.

He allegedly overtook them and stopped his vehicle close to the judge’s home main gate.

He then fired a shot into the air and the judge and her husband sped off fearing for their lives. They headed for judge Justice Energy Bhunu’s home to seek refuge since there were police officers on duty there.

Musekiwa reportedly sped from the scene and a police report was made.

On February 1, Musekiwa handed himself in at Harare Central Police Station after he called the judge revealing that he was the one who fired the shot.

A pellet gun was recovered from him and was sent to CID Ballistics for examination. A ballistics report will be produced as evidence.