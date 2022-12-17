Source: Pensioners join ED campaign trail –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

SOME pensioners have launched a shadowy group in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa named the Zimbabwe Pensioners Welfare Trust for Economic Development (ZPWT4ED).

Former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma, who leads the group, told NewsDay Weekender that the association had over 20 000 members as of early this week.

“Our recruitment is on-going and the last time I checked with our team over 20 000 pensioners had registered under the association,” he said.

“We want to facilitate how pensioners can participate in the on-going empowerment programmes in mining, farming and any other programmes being spearheaded by the President. Pensioners are facing challenges because of the economic problems in the country.”

A number of shadowy groups have emerged over the past few weeks to support Mnangagwa’s re-election bid, but some of the groupings have been accused of being fortune seekers. The groups have caused discomfort among the rank and file of Zanu PF as they are viewed as parallel structures meant to create confusion in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

In a memo to canvass for support from other pensioners, Zvoma said: “As pensioners in Zimbabwe, you are more than valued and you, therefore, must never be left behind as others get economically empowered by our new dispensation government.

“President loves us all and does not want to see us being left behind. As part of the ‘Vene Venyika’ who contributed immensely and so much to our economy, ZPWT4ED wishes to walk together with you into the very promising future as we embrace economic empowerment as availed to us by His Excellency.”