Petition Urges President Mnangagwa To Replace Mohadi With Female VP In Zimbabwe

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Sections 17, 56 and 80 demand that there be gender equality across all public office. The enactment of all males in the presidium is blatant violation of the constitution and the more than 52% voters that President Mnangagwa cannot keep disrespecting. The ruling party, Zanupf has more than enough capable women both intellectually and war veterans that must be respected to take up presidium.

It is worse that one of the sworn in VPs is a man of ill morals. In 2021, the then Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned on media reports that he had engaged in improper conduct. Circulating on media was news and clips of how Mohadi had improperly engaged in sexual liaisons with married women, including one of his subordinates. This is the same man being recycled to lead our women and the country.

Zimbabwean women and men reject both the violation of the Constitution that both disregards women as equals and also refuse sexual abuse of women by such public and powerful man as Mohadi. We demand the removal of Kembo Mohadi and the installation of a female VP.

#FemaleVPZw #MohadiMustGo