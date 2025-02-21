Plainclothes Police Visit AMH CEO Kenias Mafudzike At Home

Later on Friday, the police issued a statement announcing a manhunt for AMH senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga, accusing him of distributing content deemed harmful to the State.

Mhlanga, however, said that he would present himself to the police on Monday as he is currently unwell. He wrote on X:

Having read the @PoliceZimbabwe statement, (and) having presented myself twice after being requested. I have called Commissioner Nyathi (and) assured him that I will be at CID by 9 am on Monday as I am currently unwell. I am not on the run. I have always complied (with) lawful orders.

This development follows a recent interview by Mhlanga with ZANU PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who issued President Emmerson Mnangagwa an ultimatum to step down.

This week, armed security personnel visited HSTV studios twice in search of Mhlanga. On Thursday, three armed men arrived at the HSTV office, causing panic in the newsroom.

Earlier this month, Mhlanga was summoned to the Harare Central Police Station over a six-year-old case involving former Finance Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe.