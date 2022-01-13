Source: Plasticware manufacturing company creates 100 jobs | The Herald

At least 100 jobs have been created by a company that is into manufacturing of household plastic wares that commenced operations in Harare last week.

The company, Innovative Plastics, has so far invested approximately US$2 million in plant and equipment with plans to pour more money into its operations.

Innovative Plastics is a subsidiary of RJ Corporation and is producing chairs, tables and laundry baskets among others.

RJ Corporation vice president, Mr Fungai Murahwa, said their operations were targeted at job creation.

“In terms of how it (Innovative Plastics) is contributing to Vision 2030, this is a new entity that we have started, we creating jobs and as we speaking now there are 100 people that have been given jobs and they can now look after their families.

“That to me is our contribution to Vision 2030 including the other contributions to the fiscus,” Mr Murahwa said.

He added that the company would also contribute towards the reduction of the import bill and preserve jobs.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda yesterday toured the company’s premises to familiarise herself with its operations and commended it for aligning itself with Government’s industrialisation agenda.

“This factory we have just visited has been operating for just four days in other words it’s a 2022 project.

“We have seen the products they are producing, good quality and standardised products and it’s all in line with National Development Strategy 1,” Dr Sibanda said.

She said as a ministry they geared towards the creation of new industries, resuscitating ailing ones and improve quality on finished goods.

Dr Sibanda said they had worked with the company from inception phase adding the operations of the company dovetailed with President Mnangagwa’s agenda for the development of the country.

“We want to see it export to other countries which will cut down on imports as you know we have been importing these products from other countries,” she said.

She commended the company for using recycled plastics in its production which is environmentally friendly.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has prioritised industrialisation and improving product quality as part of its work plan for the year.