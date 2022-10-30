Source: Plumtree man on the run after murdering lover | The Sunday News

Inspector Loveness Mangena

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A PLUMTREE man last Friday stabbed his girlfriend to death over a yet to be established misunderstanding before fleeing the scene.

The two were travelling in a Toyota Quantum towards Zimnyama area with the suspect, Offias Ncube, driving, when the misunderstanding occurred. Ncube is said to have parked the vehicle, produced a knife which he used to stab Sarudzai Mafukidze (31), once on her left side of the stomach. Matabeleland South Province police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

“Police are keen to interview the suspect in connection with the case. We are appealing to the public that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police Station.

We also urge members of the public to engage third parties to address their dispute and never engage in violence as a dispute resolution option,” said Insp Mangena.

In an unrelated incident a 22-year-old man from Fort Rixon, Insiza District Matabeleland South Province, drowned last Tuesday at Tekwe Dam. The now deceased Mr Eric Tshuma who was employed as a fisherman, was using fishing nets together with two colleagues at the dam when the incident occurred.

“The deceased got into the dam, swam across casting the fishing net, as he was about to reach the other end of the dam he started to gulp and drowned, his colleagues waited for an hour but he did not come out,” reads a police memorandum.

His colleagues are said to have gone to inform the deceased’s mother after he failed to come out, which resulted in villagers going back to the dam and Tshuma’s body was noticed floating at the point he was last seen drowning.

“As police we urge members of the public to have lifesaving equipment before entering water bodies,” said Insp Mangena in confirming the incident.