Source: Polad members can enjoy their last supper – NewsDay Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is the last man standing, the rest were swallowed by the crocodile called Political Actors Dialogue (Polad). Zanu PF has co-opted in its ranks the likes of Linda Masarira, Lovemore Madhuku and Douglas Mwonzora because they pose no threat to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections.

As povo, we say let them enjoy their last supper. Soon after elections, they will be buried in a political dungeon. I am glad to learn that Chamisa is not and will never be part of Polad.

I wouldn’t want Chamisa to be equated to political turncoats who represent none other than themselves like Mwonzora.

Mnangagwa is masquerading as a listening leader who is trying to gather chickens and goats to fight a lion — our economy. Not even one serious investor will be fooled by these shenanigans. Zanu PF and its lawlessness, corruption and dubious policies still pose a threat to investors, particularly foreign ones.

When Mnangagwa gives Polad members vehicles, he resembles a guy who takes live chickens and pluck off their feathers. This will cause a lot of pain to the chickens. Soon after this painful moment, the guy broadcast maize grains for the chickens. The chickens enjoy and forget that this is the same person who inflicted severe pain on them.

One wonders how these learned professors can be manipulated by mere politicians.

If our economy was flourishing, it wouldn’t be easy to manipulate these politicians or capture State arms. –Pardon Makunike