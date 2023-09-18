Source: Police arrest 14 pupils at a vuzu party -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO police are investigating an incident involving 14 high school pupils found hosting a vuzu party in Pumula South last week on Friday afternoon.

Police were alerted after a stranger saw a group of pupils going into a house with alcohol, while dressed in school uniform.

Bulawayo acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said when police reacted to the tip off they found cases of unused condoms and alcohol.

“We found 14 pupils of ages ranging from 15 to 17 from Milton High School, Evelyn High School and Herentals College with four bottles of wine, two of them already consumed and the other two yet to be consumed,” Msebele said.

She said two of the pupils scaled over a precast wall and escaped when police raided the house.

“We want to express our appreciation to people for alerting the police when such issues are seen happening in the community. We appreciate that people are alerting the police department about these vuzu parties.

“We advise that parents and guardians of teenagers make sure that their neighbours know when they are not around. This helps when situations like these arise, because we learnt that the owners of the house where this party took place were not around, hence, this happened,” she said.

Msebele urged parents and guardians of teenagers to inform each other as neighbours when they travel for long periods and leave children in charge of their houses.