Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Brutally Assaulting Sugarcane “Thief”

In a statement issued on Saturday, 02 March, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victim as Beven Zenderani (25).

Zenderai was assaulted by Hardlife Mananga (21), Luckson Ruzive (30), a 15-year-old boy, the main suspect identified as James Gumbi, and three other suspects who are at large.

The assailants accused Zenderai and his colleague of stealing sugarcane from Gumbi’s plot.

According to TellZim News, Gumbi is a former MDC Masvingo Provincial Chairperson who hails from Zaka and has a farm in Concessions. Reads the statement: