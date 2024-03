Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Brutally Assaulting Sugarcane “Thief”

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a case of assault that took place in Concession on 18 February.Police launched investigations after a video clip of the brutal assault circulated widely on social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 02 March, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victim as Beven Zenderani (25).

Zenderai was assaulted by Hardlife Mananga (21), Luckson Ruzive (30), a 15-year-old boy, the main suspect identified as James Gumbi, and three other suspects who are at large.

The assailants accused Zenderai and his colleague of stealing sugarcane from Gumbi’s plot.

According to TellZim News, Gumbi is a former MDC Masvingo Provincial Chairperson who hails from Zaka and has a farm in Concessions. Reads the statement: