Source: Police arrest crystal meth dealer | The Herald

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

As the nation commemorated National Youth Day yesterday, with emphasis on fighting drug and substance abuse, a 24-year-old Harare man was arrested by police for supplying crystal meth, commonly known as mutoriro, in the Whitecliff community.

Concerned community members, worried about drug and substance abuse, decided it was time that Obedient Hove should account for his alleged small drug business.

They told the police, who swiftly swooped on his home and recovered 51 sachets of crystal meth.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said Hove had confessed and police were now moving for his supplier.

“He confirmed that he was selling the drug in the community and we now want to break his source of the drugs,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Probably by the time Hove was being arrested, President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of youths in Lupane during the National Youth Day, encouraging them to abstain from drugs.

He also directed police to arrest those they find intoxicated so they lead the detectives to their suppliers, who will in turn be arrested and jailed for long periods.