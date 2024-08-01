Police arrest more money-changers 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

More money changers have been arrested, with 10 suspects picked after police and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit launched a fresh crackdown against illegal currency traders across the country.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation would continue.

Comm Nyathi reiterated that people should engage in lawful transactions.

“We also have some supermarkets, pharmacies and small businesses which are using exorbitant rates when transacting. Certainly, action will be taken against all those involved in such activities or anyone using social media to illegally trade in foreign currency,” Comm Nyathi said.

Police appealed for the public to report illegal money changers to the National Complaints Desk on telephone number (024) 2703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

Under the first phase of the operation, authorities had by May, arrested 224 illegal money changers while the Financial Intelligence Unit froze 90 bank accounts.

Apart from freezing bank accounts, the FIU also imposed civil penalties on more than 40 people who were found violating the Exchange Control Act.

Some of the illegal currency dealers arrested back in April are yet to be granted bail.