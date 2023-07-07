Police block another CCC rally 

Police have blocked yet another Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally scheduled for Chivi growth point today.

On Wednesday, police in Chiredzi, Masvingo province, banned (CCC)’s campaign rally and fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of party supporters gathered for the event.

More details to follow..

