Source: Police block Gweru residents demo –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Gweru have turned down residents’ application to stage a demonstration against the local authority on Monday.

Police said the residents failed to meet the requirements outlined in the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

The demonstration, spearheaded by Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association (GUPRADA) and Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA), was set to take place at Gweru Town House from 1100hrs to 1300hrs.

In an October 12 letter addressed to GUPRADA director David Chikore, the officer Commanding Gweru Police Urban District Superintendent Joshua Nyamadzawo cited a number of requirements the residents failed to meet.

“Reference is made to the notification dated September 11, which was received on October 11. This office regrets to advise you that your notification does not meet the requirements as outlined in Section 7.1(a), 7.2(f-h)b of MOPA Chapter 11;23,” he said.

“You didn’t give adequate notice of seven days for the intended gathering. You failed to state conveners’ addresses and their deputies’ names, addresses and telephone numbers. You failed to indicate the number of participants.

“You failed to indicate the number and names of marshals as well as how they’re distinguished. You also failed to mention the manner in which the participants will be transported to and from the venue.”