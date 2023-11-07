Source: Police deployments to Beitbridge flagged for graft -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deployments to Beitbridge have come under scrutiny from insiders who allege some members paid their seniors for reassignment to the district believed to be a place where cops easily make rich pickings.

The practice is said to be rampant, especially in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) where experienced staff were allegedly being transferred to make way for others who allegedly paid between US$400 and US$600 to be deployed to the border town through a clandestine scheme called “$400/$600 Pakufamba.”

Police spokesman Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police command was seriously looking at the allegations and investigating.

“The ZRP Command is seriously looking at this issue which has been raised and will give a response in due course,” Nyathi said in his brief response.

Insiders have however said such transfers were not confined to Beitbridge alone but also affected other areas of active commercial and mining activities and this had seen a rise in crime when inexperienced officers are deployed because of their proximity to influential officers at head office.

More to follow…