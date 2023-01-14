Source: Police fatally shoot unarmed fleeing man in the head – #Asakhe – CITE

A police officer, Monday, fatally shot a fleeing unarmed man who was a suspect in a domestic violence case in the back of the head.

The incident took place in Bulawayo’s Phelandaba West suburb around 4 pm.

Witnesses told CITE that the deceased identified as Thembani Dube (22) had an altercation with his wife who resides in Cowdray Park.

The woman who was not named reported the matter to the police.

The police tracked down Dube to Phelandaba West where he was said to be visiting a friend with the intention to arrest him.

The spot (covered in soil) next to a pile of bricks where Dube was killed

An Assistant Inspector Zimbeva, who was armed, attempted to arrest Dube but he reportedly fled.

The police officer then opened fire and shot Dube in the back of his head.

He staggered a few metres and collapsed next to a pile of bricks at a house under construction.

An ambulance was immediately summoned and Dube was pronounced dead.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are being carried out.

“We are conducting investigations over the incident,” he told CITE.

“We are told he was trying to effect an arrest then suddenly there was a shootout. That is why I am saying we are conducting investigations with a view of finding the full circumstances behind the unfortunate incident.”