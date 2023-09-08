Source: Police hunt for 3 murder suspects –Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in Chegutu have launched a manhunt for a group of armed assailants who pounced on three friends, killing one of them in the process on Wednesday.

Two of the suspected killers have been identified as Talent Mutandwa and Baba Simba (alias Kedha) and they are part of a gang that fatally attacked Polite Muzenda (27) using axes and machetes.

“Police in Chegutu are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Talent Mutandwa, Baba Simba alias Kedha and other unknown suspects who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on September 6, 2023 near Energy Park service station, Chegutu,” Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

According to the police, the victims were attacked while pushing a vehicle that had run out of fuel.

“Talent Mutandwa and the other suspect only identified as Obert, disembarked from the vehicles and fired two shots in the air with unidentified firearms. The other suspects went on to strike the victim with machetes and axes on the head and left leg after the victim’s friends had fled,” said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, the police have extracted and arrested Soul Mubhawu (28) at a hideout in Harare for allegedly killing his father-in-law on Tuesday morning in Chaitezvi Village, Chikwaka, Goromonzi.

“The suspect was allegedly seen by villagers striking his father-in-law, David Takundwa (64) with an iron shoe mender and a stone. The victim sustained head injuries as well as a broken arm and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” police said in a statement.