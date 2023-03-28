Police intensify crackdown on pirate taxis

Source: Police intensify crackdown on pirate taxis –Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Pirate taxis in the CBD also known as Mushikashika

POLICE say they have intensified a crackdown of private taxis (mushikashika) in order to reduce cases of robberies in the country which have become a menace among this segment of public transporters.

Last year alone, the country recorded 8 542 robberies, with 4 609 being armed robberies, while many of the cases were linked to mushikashika operators.

“I don’t have a specific figure on the cases of robberies, but we are encouraging the public not to use the mushikashika vehicles because they are mostly used by armed robbers. We have been receiving reports of robberies mainly involving those vehicles. People should use public transport which is registered,” Chakanza said.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation chairman Sam Nanhanga condemned the errant taxi drivers.

“Buses must be available on time for passengers. We are also asking the government to speed up road rehabilitation programme so that all those buses are able to service all routes.”

