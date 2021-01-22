Source: Police issue fresh warning to curfew violators – DailyNews

POLICE have stepped up their clampdown on people violating the current dusk-to-dawn curfew — warning that only those providing essential services would be allowed passage at roadblocks during curfew hours.

This comes as the authorities have arrested more than 300 000 lockdown violators since Zimbabwe first introduced the stay-at-home order at the end of March last year.

Despite the country currently being under a hard lockdown with only essential service workers allowed free movement, indiscipline among Zimbabweans has been rampant.

People, who are not part of the essential services group, continue to move around unnecessarily while vendors are also back on the streets in violation of the protocols.

Police said most of the transgressions were happening in residential areas where bars and shebeens continue to serve patrons.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that only people offering essential services will be allowed passage at police roadblocks and other checkpoints after 1800 hours.

“Those knocking off duty at 1500 hours should ensure that they go home straight after work.

“The public are implored to plan their movements carefully so that they are not inconvenienced during the curfew period,” national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, just on Wednesday, police arrested at least 3 102 people across the country for various offences related to violating the lockdown regulations.

Of those arrested, 1 294 were accused of unnecessary movement while 1 178 were nabbed for not wearing face masks.

Since the lockdown began in March 2020, police have so far arrested 347 264 people for various offences.