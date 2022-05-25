Source: Police launch manhunt for Chivhu cemetery rapist – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Chivhu, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly robbed and raped a 32-year-old woman in a cemetery.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

“We urge the public to avoid moving alone in secluded areas. They should desist from using secluded paths to avoid such incidents,” he said.

On May 23, around lunchtime, the complainant (name withheld) met the suspect near Chivhu Town Cemetery. He blocked her way and demanded cash and a cellphone.

The suspect robbed her of a cellphone, groceries and US$6 before raping her once without

protection.

The suspect then fled from the scene and the victim went to report the matter to the police. She was taken to Chivhu General Hospital for medical examination.