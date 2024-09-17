Source: ‘Police lead in rights violations’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

The data shows that leading the rights violations are police officers, having participated in nearly 40% of the infractions.

AT least 213 human rights violations were reported and documented across Zimbabwe, with key violations being harassment, intimidation and unlawful detention of citizens, human rights defenders and political activists, latest data has shown.

The data shows that leading the rights violations are police officers, having participated in nearly 40% of the infractions.

Coming second after the law enforcement agents is the ruling Zanu PF party, at about 26% of the breaches.

In its August Monthly Monitoring Report, Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) revealed that police led in the violation of human rights, followed by Zanu PF.

ZPP indicated that there is an alarming rise in political polarisation, violence and human rights abuses, with political party affiliates and State institutions perpetrating most of the violations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police constituted 39,4% of the perpetrators, while Zanu PF-affiliated perpetrators amounted to 25,91%,” the ZPP report read.

“Other key perpetrators include officers of the Zimbabwe National Army at 11,89%, municipal police at 10,01%, State security agents 3,75% and traditional leaders at 2,75%.

“Other violators include 1,63% affiliated to the Citizens Coalition for Change, 1,5% being government officials, 0,75% being members of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe and war veterans at 0,38%. Two percent of the total perpetrators’ population could not be identified with any group.”

The report said the high number of State security agents committing human rights offences was largely attributed to the widespread crackdown on dissent by the government, whose heavy-handedness accounts for unlawful arrests, arbitrary detention, torture and inhuman treatment of accused or arrested persons.

ZPP also raised alarm over the reckless mockery of human rights defenders and arrested persons by senior political leaders as well as the consistent use of violence-threatening language by government officials.

“ZPP strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of human rights defenders and the repression of citizens in the pursuit of political gains and calls for an end to all repression,” the peace watchdog organisation said.

“The recent systematic and public attacks on human rights defenders in Zimbabwe, particularly in August ahead of the Sadc summit, raise grave concerns about the government’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

“Top government officials have publicly denigrated human rights defenders, political figures and civil society organisations, creating a hostile environment that emboldens violence and repression.”

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday told NewsDay that they are not aware of the report.

“We would like the ZPP to share the report with us so that we can follow up on the allegations,” he said.

“The report can also assist us as the police to make informed decisions on human rights issues.”

In its statement to commemorate International Day of Democracy on Sunday, Heal Zimbabwe Trust said the human rights situation continued to deteriorate as government critics faced arrest, arbitrary detention, abduction, torture and State surveillance.

“The day comes on the back of a national crackdown on opposition and prodemocracy voices towards the just-ended Sadc summit that saw government critics arrested, abducted, detained and threatened over the right to peaceful protest,” it said.

“Today, representation as a key cog of democracy means less after the controversial mass recalls of elected representatives in the aftermath of the disputed 2023 harmonised elections.

“The stain of disputed elections and weak independent institutions has led to decreasing trust in democratic institutions and processes, creating an apathetic citizenry. As the world celebrates this day, there’s a sustained attack on civic and democratic space in Zimbabwe through legislative and administrative means.”

Heal Zimbabwe Trust said it was concerned by the deteriorating state of human rights and democracy in Zimbabwe and Africa.

To promote, protect and strengthen democracy, the peace watchdog organisation recommended that the authorities in Zimbabwe should “embrace technology and artificial intelligence to promote citizen participation in governance and improve constitutional and human rights literacy as required by section 7 of the Constitution”.

“The government of Zimbabwe must promote respect for fundamental rights and freedoms. The government of Zimbabwe must end human rights violations and stop the crackdown on dissenting voices,” it said.

“Government must strengthen national institutions to ensure their independence and restoration of citizens trust. National independent institutions must live up to their constitutional mandates to promote and protect democracy and human rights for a better Zimbabwe.

“Citizens must actively participate in democratic processes beyond elections.”

Heal Zimbabwe said it remained committed to advocating positive peace, respect for human rights and strong institutions in pursuit of a democratic and inclusively prosperous Zimbabwe.