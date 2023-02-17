Source: Police move to clamp down on bus operators –Newsday Zimbabwe

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

POLICE have ordered passenger transporters to stick to their route permits and timetables as part of measures to tame road carnage.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said failure to adhere to the requirement would be met with severe fines.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct of some public service vehicle drivers who are not complying with timetables on route permits resulting in the drivers being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers,” Nyathi said.

“This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances. In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will with immediate effect heighten enforcement on compliance with route permits and timetables. Owners of public service vehicles are, therefore, advised to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and timetables forthwith. We appeal to public service vehicle owners to co-operate with police officers to ensure sanity prevails on the roads.”

Police statistics show that 92 people died from 1 285 accidents recorded from December 15 to 27 last year. Human error was blamed for most of the accidents.

Recently, Rimbi Tours and Zebra Kiss bus companies had their permits temporarily suspended after their buses were involved in a fatal accident while racing for passengers.