Source: Police nab 4 notorious robbers – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Gweru, Midlands province, have arrested four suspected robbers who terrorised residents by robbing them of their cellphones and other valuables.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrests yesterday saying the four will soon appear in court over 11 robbery cases which occurred in a space of one month.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of four suspects following a spate of robbery cases in Mkoba North and Ngamo areas under ZRP Nehanda and Gweru Rural police, respectively,” Mahoko said.

“The gang has been linked to 11 cases that happened during the period extending from December 2023 to January 2, 2024.”

The arrested suspects were identified as Joseph Musa (20), Madhlenkosi Ndebele (18), Cleopas Mtetwa (31) and Nkosilathi Gumbo (35), all from Ngamo in Gweru.

Mahoko said the suspects allegedly robbed victims of their cellphones and other valuables valued at US$2 500.

On January 3, Musa and Ndebele were arrested after they engaged in violence at Ngamo business centre.

Following the duo’s arrest, police raided the suspects’ residence and recovered 11 stolen cellphones and one bluetooth speaker radio before they implicated Mtetwa and Gumbo.

Five complainants have since identified some of the recovered property.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the quartet’s accomplices namely Lovemore Siziba, Mthulisi Sibanda, Bekhani Ndlovu and Nkululeko Nduna, all from Ngamo area.