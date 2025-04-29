Source: Police Name Convicted Criminals As ZRP Call For Harsher Penalties

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Judiciary to ensure that offenders receive deterrent sentences following their convictions.

In a statement issued on Monday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also released the names of suspects who were arrested and convicted for various serious offences across the country during the week ending 24 April 2025. These are: