Source: Police officers nabbed over bribes –Newsday Zimbabwe

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two serving officers for taking bribes from motorists.

This follows a video which went viral on social media with officers accepting bribes from pirate kombis, taxis and registered public service vehicles along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva have been arrested and are now in detention. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges. These are bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the police service,” the statement read.

Nyathi added that the Commissioner-General of Police did not condone corruption by any police officer and would ensure the law takes its course without fear or favour.

Over the years, the public has raised concern over corrupt police officers but due to lack of evidence, such cases appeared to be hearsay.

In an unrelated matter, Nyathi said three people died in two separate accidents last week.

The first accident occurred at Sakubva bus terminus in Mutare.

“. . . two people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan UD lorry, which was carrying beer, lost control, swerved, overturned and landed on its right side.

“The vehicle lost brakes, locked the steering wheel and gathered momentum into the bus terminus where it rammed onto the boom gate. Resultantly, six vendors were hit by the lorry,” Nyathi.

In another accident a female adult died on the spot when a Gold Class bus which was travelling from Harare to Rusape carrying 53 students and seven school staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School veered off the road to the right side, overturned and landed on its left side facing the northern direction.

“Twenty-five students and six adults were injured. They have been taken to Rusape General Hospital for treatment,” Nyathi said.