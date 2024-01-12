Source: Police Officers Robbed At A Roadblock

A group of four men allegedly robbed police officers who were manning a roadblock near a place called Muchakata in Masvingo around 3.30 PM on Thursday.

According to The Mirror, the robbers stripped the police officers of the uniforms they were wearing. These included a grey Police shirt, anti-riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes and a Police cap.

The robbers, who were reportedly armed with three pistols and driving a Honda Fit (new shape), also took away two cellphones belonging to the police officers.