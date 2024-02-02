Police probe ritual murder of girl (3) 

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE have intensified investigations into the suspected ritual murder of a three-year-old girl in Guruve by unknown assailants.

Caroline Makubhwakwa’s remains were found in a gully at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain on January 25, with some of her body parts missing.

She went missing on January 17 and police and her relatives had been looking for her.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said following the discovery of the mutilated body, investigations were in progress.

The little girl had left her grandmother to play under a nearby tree in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi when she went missing.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two men from Zhombe who decided to go for a swim after they had earlier been drinking beer, drowned in a dam.

The incident occurred on Monday at Mhazhe Dam at around 3 pm and police managed to retrieve the bodies of the two victims.

“The ZRP reports that Mbon’eni Mpofu aged 20 and Thamsanqa Sibanda aged 38 died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on January 29, 2024, at around 3pm. The two victims, who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim. The police managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.