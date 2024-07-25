Source: Police probe Zanu PF official for stealing food aid –Newsday Zimbabwe

Linet Chirwa, who is Zanu PF councillor for Mhondoro-Mubaira’s ward 5 and some Chegutu Rural District Council officials are among the suspects.

POLICE are investigating a Zanu PF official in Mhondoro-Mubaira, who was exposed by villagers for alleged theft of food.

It is alleged they stole several bags of maize meant for drought relief in the district.

Police recovered some of the bags after an investigation.

“Incidentally, part of the recovered maize from one of the suspects was found stashed inside empty coffins since he is the custodian of local burial society coffins,” said a villager who spoke on condition that he is not named for fear of victimisation.

Some of the maize was sold to teachers at a named primary school.

Chirwa admitted that she was arrested with four others in connection with the theft of food aid.

A police source confirmed investigation of theft of food aid.

“It is true that some maize was stolen and the suspects will appear in court soon,” the source said.

ZRP Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera said he was out of office when contacted for comment.

Mashonaland West Proportional Representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi hailed the arrest of the Zanu PF official saying it was a welcome development to stop systemic corruption.

“This appalling act of corruption directly undermines the welfare of the most vulnerable members [of community] in Mhondoro who desperately need this aid,” Murombedzi said.

“[Such] officials, entrusted with the responsibility of distributing drought relief aid, choose to exploit their positions for personal gain, betraying the trust of the very people they were meant to serve.”

She said theft of food aid directly impacted the lives of those already suffering from severe hunger.

“This incident should prompt a nationwide reflection on the state of governance and the mechanisms in place to prevent such abuses of power,” Murombedzi said.

“It is a call to action for stronger anti-corruption frameworks, better oversight and more severe penalties for those found guilty of such crimes.

“It is imperative that justice is served, not just for the victims of this particular crime, but to restore faith in public institutions and ensure that such betrayal of trust do not recur.”

Zimbabwe is facing a food crisis following the El Niño-induced drought that hit southern Africa.