Police ready to maintain law, order during, after holidays

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

To maintain peace and order, the Zimbabwe Republic Police have reassured the country that they have placed enough officers on all major thoroughfares, residential neighbourhoods, central business districts, and locations where people congregate to celebrate.

There will be heightened roadblocks, traffic blitzes, stop and searches, and motorised and cycle patrols to curb crime and road traffic accidents.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will ensure that the public will celebrate Christmas and New years holidays in peace and in a crime free environment.

“As the police, we are ready to ensure that the public celebrates Christmas Day and Christmas Eve peacefully. We shall be conducting patrols, stop searches as well as manning roadblocks,” he said.

He also urged all stakeholders, including transporters, to prioritise the safety and security of the public.

“We have however noted several issues concerning the safety and security of the public such as motorcyclists who are riding or moving on the roads without helmets.

“As the ZRP we would like to warn all motorcyclists who are riding or moving on the roads with no helmets, with some carrying passengers, that arrests will be effected and the law will take its course without fear or favour. Motorcyclists are accordingly urged to be law-abiding citizens and promote road safety in the country,” Comm Nyathi said.

He also warned drivers of private and public service vehicles against speeding saying they would be arrested.

Comm Nyathi said bus and truck drivers should not leave their vehicles in the middle of the road whenever they experience a breakdown as this endangers other road users.

He said it was worrisome to note that some trucks are left on the road for more than a week after a break down.

“Most of these drivers do not even put reflective triangles to warn other motorists and instead they resort to putting tree branches, stones and containers which is against the law. We will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law for the law to take its course,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said proper red reflective triangles should always be used in case of a breakdown to increase visibility.

He said those who failed to adhere to this requirement would be dealt with in terms of the Road Traffic Act and Road Motor Transportation Act.

The ZRP said they have taken note of reports of liquor outlets in some central business districts and residential areas, which are not observing the provisions of the Liquor Act, by operating outside their stipulated opening and closing times.

Some of the beer outlets are also allowing minors to access alcohol.

Police will also take action on those engaging in drug and substance abuse, adding that as the public celebrates the cross-over into the New Year, individuals, institutions and businesspersons must adhere to the provisions of the law on the use of fireworks, firecrackers and other gadgets that may disturb the safety and security of the people.