Source: Police release details on Rushinga CIO operative murder
They said on 09 August 2024 at around 2000 hours NO.835044F Sgt Tonderai Albert NR:79-127602-M-79 aged 36, No.839607K Coporal Maramwa NR:77-070171-Z-77 aged 34, 838958K Lance Corporal Simbo Tawanda NR:24-188244D-24 aged 32, 835183G Lance Corporal Ncube , Mufaro Victor Dzaoma who is a CIO operative based at Rushinga, No. 066656B Inspector Munemo (OIC operations Rushinga and No. 059971K Assistant Inspector Matare ( I/C Operations for Rushinga) were on patrol at Rushinga business centre when Lance Corporal Simbo and Corporal Ncube Henry entered Chikuni bottle store dressed in army uniform and armed with AK rifles. This did not go well with the patrons who were in the bottle store.
Circumstances
On 10 August between 0000 hours and 0100 hours number 835183G Corporal Ncube Henry of 2.2 Combat Group Mudzi but currently attached at Rushinga Army base shot to death JUSTICE MAKIWA Nr: unknown, a male adult aged 33 yrs. of Mukwatsa village, chief Rusambo, VICTOR MUFARO DZAOMA NR U/K AGE 38 residing at DDF Complex, Rushinga of OPC Rushinga and EVERNICE MAGWENZI, NR U/K aged 18 years Kupamupindi village, chief Rusambo Rushinga to death with an AK47 rifle serial number 40753 which was charged with 30 rounds before shooting himself to death with the same AK rifle.
Circumstances are that on 9 August 2024 at around 2100 hours the first two now deceased were drinking beer outside Goto bottle store Rushinga business centre after the bottle store had closed doors waiting for patrons to leave the premises.
The bottle store is being run by Vimbai Chikuni, NR 61-036031L-32 a female adult aged 43 years residing at Goto Bottle store Rushinga and it is licenced.
4.The first now deceased Justice Makiwa was drinking beer beside his vehicle a fortuner white in colour with registration number AFX6681 when he was approached by number 838958K Lance Corporal Simbo Tawanda NR;24-188244-D-24 aged 32 and Coporal Ncube clad both in camouflage uniform armed with AK47 rifles.
A conversation ensued between the two soldiers and the now deceased Justice Makiwa and they had a heated argument.
The accused person corked his rifle and shot Justice Makiwa on the head once and he fell down.
6.The accused fired more shots and one of which grazed Corporal Simbo Tawanda once on the left hand as he was trying to disarm him. The accused also shot the second deceased VICTOR MUFARO DZAOMA on the abdomen while the latter was trying to restrain him from further discharging his firearm.
7.One of the shots hit number 066656B Insp Munemo Munetsi who was in the company of the team on the right hand where he sustained a wound and was bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Rushinga clinic where he was treated and discharged. Number 059971K Number Assistant Inspector Matare who was also with the team managed to escape unhurt.
8.The accused person vanished from the scene armed with the AK rifle and proceeded to the Army Barracks where he resides.
9. Upon arrival he found his girlfriend EVERNICE MAGWENZI lying on the bed and shot her on the head and she died instantly.
10. After shooting Evernice Magwenzi, Coporal Ncube shot himself on the neck and died.
10. On 10 August 2024 at 0115 hours PRIDE MAKIWA NR 61-042739C61 a male adult aged 41 years of Mukwatsa village chief Rusambo, Rusambo employed by Nyaradzo Funeral services, Bazaar Complex Mt Darwin. Cell 0778 134 550 reported the first incident.
On the same date at around 0130 hours, Number 835044F Sgt Tonderai Albert NR:79-127602-M-79 aged who is based at Rushinga Army base also reported the matter at ZRP Rushinga.
Scene attendance
ZRP Rushinga and CID Mt Darwin attended the scene.
The first scene is located at Rushinga business centre and the first deceased’s body was attended to and the following observations were noted.
The deceased’s body was lying in front of Goto beer hall beside his motor vehicle covered with a pink cloth blood and was oozing from his head.
-The second deceased was lying facing upwards, 7 metres away from the first deceased on the opposite side of the road. A gunshot wound was observed on his abdomen.
-A trail of blood was leading from the steps of Goto bottle store to his resting place.
-One AK rifle cartridge was recovered in the loading bay of the President’s Office vehicle AFU 6494 which was used by Mufaro Victor Dzaoma which was at the scene of crime.
-At the second scene, the door of the room in which the incident occurred was wide open.
-The body of the now deceased Evernice Magwenzi was lying facing upwards and suspected brains were splashed on the bed. She was covered with a blanket/suggesting that she was shot while asleep.
-The late Corporal Ncube was dressed in army uniform lying facing upwards and had a gun shot on the neck. Suspected brains were protruding. The AK47 rifle was between his legs.
-The two bodies were on the same bed and blankets had blood stains. One AK 47 cartridge was seen on the floor.
