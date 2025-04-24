Source: Police say opposition planning violent protests, vow to crush them – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has unearthed a plot by opposition forces to roll out violent protests which the law enforcement agents have vowed to crush.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the planned protests would target the destruction of buildings and other property.

Nyathi mentioned prominent opposition politicians, Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya among the alleged “instigators” of the planned protest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and groups who have been identified as instigators, inciters and ringleaders of criminal elements who intend to unleash violence which include Malicious Damage to Property, by burning tyres and destroying buildings, that the full wrath of the law will be effected without fear or favour,” Nyathi said.

“Some of the suspects have been identified as Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment.”

Apart from mentioning their names, Nyathi did not state how the two politicians were linked to planned protests.

Ngarivhume is leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe while Chibaya is a former CCC MP for Mkoba.

Police threats follow recent calls by former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza’s for an uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a subsequent stayaway to press for the incumbent’s exit.

Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s leader since 2017, is under fire for allegedly sponsoring high level corruption and plans to extend his term of office beyond 2028, the time his two term limit guaranteed by the constitution lapses.