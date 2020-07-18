Source: Police tighten enforcement of lockdown measures | The Herald

Asst Comm Nyathi

Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

POLICE and other security services are tightening enforcement of the existing lockdown regulations following the spike in local infections, with special attention already seen on dealing with face-mask wearing, unnecessary movement and unlawful gatherings such as backyard parties.

There has been a rapid increase of people infected within Zimbabwe which spiked to 654, when before the last fortnight almost all confirmed cases were of people infected outside the country and those who were tested in quarantine centres.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to cooperate.

“The police are disturbed by the number of people who are being arrested for failing to wear face-masks, making unnecessary movements and unlawful gatherings.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Thursday, about 478 people were arrested for violating lockdown measures, with the majority, 304, arrested for failing to wear face masks.

“There is an increase in the number of people in the high density surbubs with shebeens and backyard beer drinking binges becoming commonplace.”

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said since June 1, a total of 79 cross border truck drivers were arrested for contravention of national lockdown regulations.

The total number of people reported escaping from quarantine centres is now 268 while those arrested remain at 29.

He called on everyone to play a role minimising the spread of the pandemic. The number of people arrested for violating lockdown regulation has topped the 100 000 mark with most of the people having paid admission of guilt fines ranging between $200 and $500.

A total of 101 845 people have been arrested for lockdown-related offences since the lockdown began.

Harare is topping the list with 20 970 arrests followed by Manicaland with 19 634 and Bulawayo with 15 034.

Police are also targeting illegal passenger services. So far, 2 534 pirate kombis and mushika-shika have been impounded countrywide for carrying paying passengers in defiance of the lockdown regulations and 78 truck drivers arrested for carrying passengers.