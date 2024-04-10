Source: Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case –Newsday Zimbabwe

The magistrate ruled that the State failed to present evidence that the accused received a US$80 bribe to release suspected kidnappers from holding cells.

A POLICEMAN based at ZRP Glen View, who was facing a charge of criminal abuse of office, was yesterday set free by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

Joseph Mafuwa (48) was facing allegations of soliciting for a bribe to release the trio which allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man based in Southlea Park in Harare.

However, in her ruling Chakanyuka said one of the State witnesses, who is also a police officer, said he checked the docket and failed to find the suspected kidnappers’ names.

“The State failed to lead evidence that the accused solicited US$80 from one Brighton Mutandwa hence the accused is found not guilty and acquitted,” Chakanyuka said.

It was the State’s case that on March 17 last year, Mafuwa, was the member-in-charge at the Market Square Police Post where a case of theft and kidnapping was reported.

The case involved a commuter omnibus crew.

Prosecutor Sheila Mupindu told the court that the trio was arrested and detained at the base and their motor vehicle was impounded.

Tinashe Tawambirwa the complainant was advised by Mafuwa to follow up his case at Harare Central Police Stattion the following day.

Mupindu had also told the court that the kombi crew manager approached Mafuwa at the base who demanded US$80 to release the trio and the vehicle.

The matter came to light when Tawambirwa followed up and discovered that there was no record of the case at Harare Central Police Station and he reported Mafuwa.