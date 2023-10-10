Polio vaccination blitz gets underway this Tuesday 

Story by Memory Chamisa

THE fourth round of Polio vaccinations gets underway this Tuesday with hospitals, clinics, and mobile units rolling out the mop-up blitz across the country.

According to the World Health Organisation and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Zimbabwe has a robust routine immunisation programme, with a 90 percent coverage for Polio vaccination in recent years.

The vaccination programme which is targeting children under the age of five has also been welcomed by Apostolic sects.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Spokesperson, Mr Donald Mujiri highlighted the significance of community engagements during vaccination campaigns.

“All of the country’s hospitals and clinics will be vaccinating children under the age of 5. We are targeting Apostolic sects where there is some resistance from other members but we are assuring them this is a normal vaccine with no side effects.

“Zimbabwe has made notable strides in Poliomyelitis Eradication. We are imploring all mothers and guardians to take their children for vaccination. The last case of Poliomyelitis in the country was in 1989 and the country was certified free of Poliomyelitis in 2005 but this is mandatory for all who have not received it,” he said.

The Poliovirus is highly infectious and largely affects children younger than five years.

The disease which causes lifelong paralysis can only be prevented by immunisation.