Source: Politburo endorses poll results | The Herald

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa (centre) addresses the media flanked by the party National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha (right) and director for information Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi at Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporters

THE Politburo yesterday endorsed provincial chairpersons who emerged victorious following polls held last week.

Those endorsed are now substantive provincial chairpersons in their respective provinces.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka beat three contestants for the Mashonaland West provincial chairmanship.

She was battling it out with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Cde Kindness Paradza, former provincial youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi and ex-Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Cde Happison Muchechetere.

Social Amenities and Housing Minister Cde Daniel Garwe won the provincial chairmanship in Mashonaland East, while Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu is the new chairman for Matabeleland South. Former vice chairman for Masvingo province Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa landed the top post after defeating the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

In Bulawayo, former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZILWA) chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda emerged victorious while in Midlands province, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Larry Mavima was elected uncontested.

He is taking over from Cde Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube who decided not to seek re-election.

Cde Godwills Masimirembwa retained his post in Harare province after defeating his former vice chairman Cde Godfrey Gomwe.

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Kazembe Kazembe won in Mashonaland Central while the Deputy Minister of Transport Cde Mike Madiro landed the Manicaland post.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo also retained his post as leader of the party in the province.

New brooms emerged in the Women’s League race, with Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi trouncing former provincial chair Cde Lyn Gororo, while Cde Rejoice Sibanda took over the reins in Bulawayo province.

In Harare province, Cde Ratidzo Mukarati bounced back at the helm of the league in a tightly contested race with Cde Betty Kaseke, who was at the helm in an interim capacity.

Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa retained her post in Manicaland province, while Cde Tsitsi Gezi emerged victorious in Mashonaland Central. Cde Constance Shamu won in Mashonaland West while Cde Dora Msimanga won in Matabeleland North.

Cde Sindisiwe Nleya is now the new chairperson for Matabeleland South, while Cde Tsitsi Zhou from Midlands and Cde Agnia Mhlanga from Masvingo complete the list.

Cde Isaac Tasikani is now the Mashonaland East provincial youth league chairman. Cde Emmanuel Mahachi retained his position in Harare province, while Cde John Paradza won in Masvingo province.

Cde Tapiwa Masenda is now the Mashonaland West youth chair, taking over from Cde Vengai Musengi, while in Matabeleland South, Cde Moses Langa is now the new Youth League boss.

In Mashonaland Central, Cde Emerson Raradza is now in charge while Cde Stanley Sakupwanya took over the reins in Manicaland. Cde E Murechu will be the Youth League chairman for Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland North, youth league elections were deferred because the candidate was over age.

The elections were deferred pending guidance and direction from the party leadership

Speaking at the 359 post Politburo meeting yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the newly elected provincial leaders’ major task was to ensure unity among party members in their respective jurisdictions as well as mobilising more than five million votes in next year’s elections.

Some of their major task, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said is to spearhead party and Government programmes in a bid to transform the livelihoods of the general populace.

Commenting on the appointments of the new provincial substantive members, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said that the party was happy that Cde Jabulani Sibanda had come back to the party.

“We are looking for his vibrant impact,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

Turning to Harare province, he said: “The party is happy Cde Masimirembwa has retained the post as we drive socio-economic projects and opening businesses in Harare.”

He commended Cde Mliswa-Chikoka for being the first woman to win the chairmanship of the main wing.

He said she was an example for gender parity and emancipation of women in Zanu PF.

“This is an inspiration for the girl child,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

On Cde Chadzamira, who lost to Cde Mavhenyengwa, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said when an incumbent and minister loses an internal election, it shows that democracy is alive and well.

The party, he said is confident Cde Chadzamira will lend his support to the winner.

The Politburo, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said was happy that Cde Ozias Bvute accepted his disqualification and committed to the party.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa was flanked by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi.