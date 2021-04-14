Source: Politburo meets | Herald (Top Stories)

Cde Khaya Moyo

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will today hold its Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare, party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Khaya Moyo, who is the Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr. O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 14 April 2021 at the Home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs,” he said.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45 am.