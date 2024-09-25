Politburo on today 

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

Herald reporter

ZANU PF will hold an Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the national party headquarters in Harare today.

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“The Secretary-General of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu, would like to advise all members that there is a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, 25th September 2024 at 12:00 noon at Zanu PF headquarters,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 11.45am.